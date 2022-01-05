KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As freezing winds blow through the city, a local church is converting its worship space into a shelter from the cold.
Unity Southeast Kansas City converted its sanctuary into a warming center for nights where the temperature drops below 20 degrees.
The building can hold 50 cots and a cache of blankets and coats for people who need them.
Rev. Randy Fikki, the pastor of the church, said the congregation had started offering the space last winter following the deaths of several people in the cold.
"Something bigger and bolder was needed," Fikki said.
Unity offered the space for the first time this season after the New Year's snowstorm. They took a few days to clean and organize the space before temperatures dropped again Wednesday.
They have received a steady flow of donations from people like Kelly McComb, who filled a stock trailer she uses at her stables in Lone Jack, Missouri, with coats and blankets.
McComb was emotional when she talked about why she brought in the donations.
"It just means a lot what they're doing," she said.
Fikki said the church is still collecting donations. They're working with other organizations in Kansas City to find more space for beds and trying to improve transportation to local warming centers.
"I was hoping the city would do a better job of meeting the needs after last year," Fikki said.
Other shelters like City Union Mission opened their warming centers on the same day. Typically, the organization's shelters house 400 people every night during the winter. During extreme cold, they assist as many as 500.
"The homeless simply shouldn’t have to survive outside this time of year,” said the organization's executive director Dan Doty in a news release.
