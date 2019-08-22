JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The rise in teens being hospitalized because of vaping is causing concern in the KC metro. Now, one local health agency wants doctors to call in with information.
Doctors at the University of Kansas Medical School are trying to figure out what to do about vaping.
Their machine is breathing in smoke so you don’t have to, pushing smoke from a vape pen in to donor lungs.
“It appeals to a lot of young people,” said Dr. Matthias Salathe, Chair of Internal Medicine at the school.
Some experts say vaping companies are using smoke and mirrors to distract young customers from the potential health problems.
“It’s actually still sold as a potential way of reducing harm for cigarette smokers even though there is no real data on that either,” Dr. Salathe said.
However, that hasn’t stopped teens from vaping. The cloud of nicotine and flavoring makes it hard for teens who vape to stop.
“There is more and more data to show it is not safe,” Dr. Salathe said.
Let’s break down the numbers for parents who want to talk to their teens about vaping.
A Juul costs about $15, but medical costs could total hundreds of thousands of dollars more. The American Vaping Association said $10 million adults vape each month. So far in 2019, there have been 153 cases of lung illnesses related to vaping in 16 states, with one potential case in Kansas.
Children’s Mercy Hospital said they’ve seen several suspected cases as well, but they wouldn’t give us the exact number.
The cases can be traumatic.
“Your lung has collapsed,” Chance Ammriata recalled being told. “You have to go to surgery right now.”
That’s why one group in Kansas is trying to get information from doctors before it’s too late.
“We’ve asked them to report any pulmonary issues associated with vaping,” said Mary Beverly, Interim Director of Johnson County Public Health.
Johnson County Public Health said that when 2019 started, emergency rooms in the state recorded 20 visits from people who vape.
