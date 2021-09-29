JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Hospital workers have been at the frontline battling the coronavirus but, in doing so, a growing number of them are being attacked for what they do.
Even before the pandemic, health care workers were experiencing a large amount of violence. It appears the pandemic hasn’t helped make the issue any better.
“We know that this is a challenge, but the pandemic has changed the dynamic,” said Dave Dillon, the spokesperson of the Missouri Hospital Association.
During the pandemic, he’s noticed violence toward health care workers in the state has not been good.
“I think that is because hospitals are starting to normalize a bit," he said. "We are performing a lot more of the in[patient] and outpatient activity than we had in some points of the pandemic."
Hospital data from Cox Medical Center Branson, in Taney County, showed that the number of “security incidents” at the Branson, Missouri, hospital rose from 94 in 2019 to 162 in 2020. Assaults rose from 40 to 123 during that same period. Injuries to health care workers rose from 17 to 78. Data for 2021 was not available.
Meanwhile, locally, none of our hospitals would release any numbers regarding incidents. The University of Kansas Health System did say COVID could be making everything worse, but violence against hospital workers has sadly always been a problem.
The Kansas Hospital Association sent us a release that mentions occupational safety; it said approximately 75% of nearly 25,000 workplace assaults reported annually occur in health care and social service settings.
“The model that we saw in the first months of the pandemic -- where people were going to the parking lots and flipping lights on and off, celebrating health care workers -- has clearly devolved where health care workers are not universally considered heroes anymore. And, that’s not only wrong but it’s a shame,” said Dillon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.