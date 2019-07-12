KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Immigration and customs enforcement raids are an all too familiar scene for immigrants across the country, and more raids are coming this weekend.
“We think they are targeting people who have already been ordered deported. So, they have already had contact with the immigration system,” Jessica Piedra, Immigration Attorney, said.
Piedra is an Immigration Attorney in the metro. She said, raids like this can be dangerous.
“There are a lot of collateral arrests in these situations,” Piedra said.
But, she said this weekend, Kansas City is not a likely target for ICE.
“We don’t expect that. I mean, there is a list of 10 cities and we aren’t on it. Cities that have resisted more of the enforcement efforts,” Piedra said.
Those 10 cities include, San Francisco, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta, Miami and New York City. Several major areas will see raids including Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.
“Even if they don’t happen, it’s the intended effect of the terror,” Piedra said.
“If you’re a mother with a kid, are you going to be handcuffed? No. She isn’t going to be handcuffed. But if you’re a criminal alien that has been convicted of murder or sexual assault. Are you going to be handcuffed? You betcha you’re going to be handcuffed,” Mark Morgan, Acting Border and Protections Commissioner, said last month.
Friday, President Trump, was supporting the raids.
“They came in illegally. They have to go out,” President Donald Trump, said.
These raids are not the way Piedra thinks things should be handled. But she wants people to remember one thing.
“Did they get a fair trial? You know, our system really is so broken,” Piedra said.
Piedra wants people to get involved. Friday at 7 p.m., there will be a rally at Washington Square Park, north of Crown Center.
