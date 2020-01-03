KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As we begin 2020, a look at 2019’s homicide totals shows an alarming record. So, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster crunched the numbers and got some answers on why.
The door of UMKC Criminal Justice Professor Ken Novak’s office is covered in Post-it Notes. Each one has the name of a 2019 homicide victim on it.
Lamar Sharp… Age 32... Killed on April 10, shielding a 2-year-old…
“They were outside a family barbeque just having a good time and some folks just started shooting at him,” Novak said.
Leaders with AdHoc Group Against Crime know every name. The names do matter, but so do the numbers.
If you take a look at KC’s population-adjusted murder rate since 1970 and compare it to the national average, last year is not the highest for KC. However, it could very well be the biggest divergence from the national number. There were 148 homicides in KC in 2019.
“By my calculations, Kansas City's homicide rate is about six times higher than what the national rate is,” Novak said.
According to him, that would be a record high split.
Comparing cities is dangerous business because there are so many variables. However, let’s consider Chicago, which is 500 miles up the highway.
It gets a lot of attention as the murder capital of the nation, but the numbers say otherwise. If you compare the last 11 years, the only year Chicago was higher was 2016 and not by much.
Meanwhile, Chicago is now getting positive press for a drop in their homicide rate for three years running.
Novak hasn’t done the research on why, but he said police here and elsewhere need evidence-based solutions and should think about crime like the flu virus. The flu changes every year and the next year’s vaccine is changed accordingly.
“Crime prevention strategies need to constantly be reevaluated, need to see exactly what worked last year what didn't work last year and try to tweak it so that it's more effective in the upcoming years,” he said.
One thing that hasn’t changed is what AdHoc’s Damon Daniel recognized looking at the names on the door.
“Part of it, for me, is the faces that come to mind,” he said. “In fact, that 67% of those of last year look like me. African American males.”
It’s not new to suggest more opportunities for a livable wage, better education, and so on. But, both men agree any solution needs to involve collaboration that goes beyond just one or two groups.
“Not, ‘Yeah, we talked to so-and-so and we consulted with so-and-so,’” Novak said. “It's meaningful collaboration across a variety of partners. Both governmental, as well as the business community and not-for-profits.”
“That's part of the issue here in Kansas City is that things are siloed,” Daniel said. “So, if we can figure out ways in which we all have this same big goal and that we are coming together around common solutions to address it, I think we get there.”
