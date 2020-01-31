TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Kansas, company has pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Air Act in connection with a toxic chlorine gas cloud that formed over Atchison in 2016.
According to the plea agreement, Harcros Chemicals, Inc. is expected to pay a $1 million fine.
MGP Ingredients, Inc. out of Atchison is a co-defendant in this case and pleaded guilty back in November. They are expected to pay a $1 million fine, too.
Harcros pleaded guilty to "negligently violating" the federal act. In their plea, the company admitted that on Oct. 21 of 2016 a greenish-yellow chlorine gas cloud formed when 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid were mistakenly mixed with 5,800 gallons of sodium hypochlorite.
Atchison County’s Department of Emergency Management ordered residents to shelter in place and evacuate certain areas of town.
A total of 140 people sought medical attention, which included members of the public, first responders, and employees to MGP and Harcros.
“The chemicals involved in this case posed serious public health and environmental dangers,” said Assistant Director Justin Oesterreich with the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Kansas. “EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to holding responsible parties accountable for actions that put an entire community at risk.”
Harcros is set to be sentenced on May 27. The company could be sentenced to a term of probation up to five years.
