KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A company is looking for city approval to give new life to an old Kansas City hospital. But not everyone likes the plan they have in mind.
Maite Salazar is organizing testimony ahead of a March 17 planning commission meeting to discuss a special use permit for a company called VisionQuest.
“It actually is listed under BID llc which is sort of a back way for them to get in without to many people noticing, but we did notice anyways,” Salazar said.
KCTV5 News confirmed with Kansas City, Missouri’s, planning and development spokesperson it is in fact VisionQuest who has requested a special use permit for the former Kindred Hospital location at 87th and Troost.
The company wants to operate group housing which could include immigrant children.
“I figure if we come together before hand, we organize, we figure out what we’re going to say that way we streamline the process not only for ourselves but also for the commission,” Salazar said.
Salazar is completely against it because of its traumatizing nature. A simple Google search of VisionQuest will yield the companies troubled history.
“They have a bad reputation. There are a lot of articles talking about things that have happened to kids in their custody,” Immigration Attorney Genevra Alberti said.
Alberti is a lawyer at Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law. She’s concerned about what it would do to immigrant children’s well-being.
“Where they are held in the meantime makes a huge difference in their lives. If they are in a place that’s nurturing and where they feel safe and secure, then that does a lot for their ability to heal from whatever it is they are fleeing from. But if they’re in a place where they are terrified, obviously we’re not doing them any good,” Alberti said.
KCTV5 News called the companies president directly and left a message but haven’t heard back yet.
A meeting Monday night organized public testimony ahead of the KCMO’s planning commission meeting on March 17 9 a.m.
About 75 people gathered in the basement of a church, gearing up for the fight with Kansas City’s Plan Commission.
“They are incentivized to keep kids longer than they have to. I mean they’ve got to keep those beds full or it won’t be profitable,” Grandview Park Presbyterian Church Pastor, Rick Behrens said.
There’s also concern about the company itself. VisionQuest started decades ago with juvenile detention centers for at-risk youth.
The city of Philadelphia ended one of VisionQuest’s juvenile justice contracts after accusations of causing harm to children.
Philadelphia, Albuquerque, San Antonio and Los Angeles have all blocked the company from opening immigrant youth housing centers.
“We don’t need to be building more facilities. We don’t need to be opening more facilities. We need to be getting these kids to their families,” Behrens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.