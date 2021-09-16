JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Outside of the Independence Police Department, people have been showing their support to former officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.
“Try to raise as much money as we can in a short period of time for his family,” said Brad Lemon, President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Kansas City.
That’s the mission for Lemon and his group working to lend a helping hand.
Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was responding to a call after police received a tip that a potentially wanted person was in the area of the 2400 block of Northern Blvd. in Independence.
Upon arrival, the suspect opened fire. Madrid-Evans was struck.
Another officer began firing, killing the suspect at the scene.
After hours of battling his injuries in the hospital, Madrid-Evans passed away.
“Yesterday morning, they had a son. Today, they don’t. I’ve said this before: When the lights go off is when it’s the worst for us. When you’re laying there in bed, you don’t have a phone in hand or a phone call ringing, the TV on or something else to get your attention, it’s the worst part,” said Lemon.
Over the years, Lemon has seen members of his law enforcement family fall. Some he’s known and others, like Blaize, he’s never met.
Lemon said now more than ever is the time to step up and assist.
I’m the past, the FOP held bowling events to support officers, including those injured or killed across the metro.
On Saturday, the FOP is holding a cornhole event at The Sandbox in Kansas City at 11 a.m. Proceeds will go towards Madrid-Evans' family.
“I can’t even imagine what Independence is going through. At this point, that family has gone through some hell and this is just tough for them,” said Lemon.
Lemon said these fundraisers normally raise a lot of money but with this event coming at such short notice, he hopes the support is just as strong.
If you’d like to donate now to help the family, you can do so at cornholekc.com.
