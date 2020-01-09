BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A husband and father is recovering after he was shot at work during a crime spree that ended with a Clay County deputy shooting and killing the suspect.
As KCTV5’s Emily Rittman shows us, the push to support the victim and his family is already underway.
On Feb. 1 at Side Pockets in Blue Springs off 7 Highway, there will be a Texas Hold’em fundraiser, silent auction, and raffle for the father who was seriously hurt while working at an Independence car dealership.
Investigators say 28-year-old Jeffery Dale Millsap drove from Liberty to Independence and then Holt in Missouri, committing violent crimes one week ago today.
They believe he stole a gun from Academy Sports + Outdoor in Liberty, then used that gun to shoot Jody Hendrick while Hendrick was at work at the Landmark, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram’s used car lot in Independence.
“Never in their wildest dreams did they ever think this was going to happen to them,” said Christy Webb, who owns Queen of Hearts Poker. “You don’t wake up and fear that you are going to go to work and be shot seven times. Mr. Hendrick has suffered seven gunshots and has survived miraculously. He has a long, long road of recovery ahead of him and possibly more surgeries.”
Hendrick is recovering at the hospital with his wife by his side.
The upcoming Texas Hold’em Fundraiser will help the family as they cope with medical expenses and making ends meet during his recovery.
“He doesn’t know how long he is going to be out of work,” noted Webb.
Webb is asking anyone who wants to participate to pre-register. There is a $40 buy-in. Local businesses can also donate raffle and auction items to help the Hendrick family.
“When people come together, we can move mountains,” Webb said.
After the shooting in Independence, an officer tried to pull Jeffery Millsap over, but he refused to stop. Then, when a deputy encountered Millsap at a home in Holt, the deputy shot and killed him.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who is investigating the shooting involving the deputy, they found a gun next to Millsap’s body.
That investigation is not yet complete.
For more information about the fundraiser, click here.
