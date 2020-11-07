JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A number of people gathered near the Country Club Plaza to show their support for the next president of the United States Joe Biden.
Four days after election day, the country now knows who the next president of the united states will be.
A moment that local Biden supporters wanted to showcase to the people of Kansas City.
“Went and bought an American flag for the first time in my life because I’m proud to be an American for the first time in my life,” says Biden supporter Finnegan Sumrall.
“I wanted to be around other supporters and really show my support and feel this moment in history this is what it is all about,” says Biden supporter Jermaine Reed.
A shift in power, that many Biden supporters feel is needed.
“It’s been a rough four years so I think as a nation we are divided, and I think this administration is going to bring healing,” says supporter Chance Anderson.
The celebrations began during the day and continued into the evening.
“I came here to represent Biden’s voters because I voted for him and show my support and contribute to this atmosphere of optimism,” says supporter Leann Smith.
“The only thing I care about is Trump getting out the office and guess what he out,” says supporter Chris Bizzle Jr.
“I’m just so happy that it is no more trump,” says supporter Cynthia Young.
Not everyone shares the feeling. The President’s supporters brought the so-called “Trump train” back to Overland Park for a Trump parade.
Several supporters told KCTV5, they believe the election was rigged and there’s still a chance the president could win four more years.
“I believe the truth’s going to come out on all of this,” says a Trump supporter.
"We are proud Americans.” “If he won fair and square, then congratulations to him, but if this is full of corruption and it turns out that everything that came out is absolutely false when it comes to him gaining all those votes then you need to accept Donald Trump as your president.” “Just as I would accept Joe Biden as mine," says Trump supporter Callie Folker
If the outcome is honored, as expected and the country awaits the transfer of presidential power. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has a message for President Trump.
“I hope that he lays out the hand of friendship, lays out a hand of positive transition and recognizes that a peaceful transfer of power is what America is all about,” says Mayor Lucacs.
In the meantime, Biden supporters plan to continue celebrating. There is a similar event planned for tomorrow at 2:30 PM here at Mill Creek Park.
