KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Despite the shooting that happened just this morning in Westport, it is still crowded tonight and throughout the day it was pretty much the same.
In the afternoon, Sophia and Micah were racking up Girl Scout Cookie sales in front of World Market in Westport for their camping trip.
For them, all that was on their mind was selling those cookies.
It was beautiful sight, but just this morning there was an ugly one.
Westport Road and Mill Street was lined with police tape and cones after a shooting at 1:30 this morning left one dead and four injured.
“It’s a little scary,” said Christian Smith. “You know, if you think about it, I live like a couple blocks away from here.”
“It’s just sad,” another person in town said. “It really is. I mean, people try to enjoy themselves in Westport and something like that happens.”
The incident is one of many in just the last week, which is the reason why Mayor Quinton Lucas is adamant about change.
“Twenty-five homicides at this point of the year is something that we should never get used to and frankly we are all frustrated,” he said. “We are all looking for solutions. Westport, we’ve tried some.”
Some of those solutions included more security, privatizing the streets and adding enhanced screening from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays back in 2018.
That screening however was not in place during this morning’s incident.
Westport Spokeswoman Stacey McBride said in an email that the incident occurred outside where enhanced screening is performed. Also, the screenings are not conducted in the wintertime when outdoor crowds are typically smaller. The screening will resume in the spring,
“When I see something last night like the shooing in Westport, particularly when Westport had been a little safer last summer, I’m incredibly frustrated,” the mayor said. “We need to make sure that every city in our district is safe. Right now, we’re not able to do that.”
Clearly a very frustrated mayor as the city continues to try to search and find solutions.
Police do have a person in custody related to this shooting.
