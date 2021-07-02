KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three Kansas City kids are adjusting after losing their mother last month.
Andrea Dean's children witnessed their mother get fatally shot by Christopher Spears back in June.
They're now in the care of their grandmother. Thanks to the help of her church, KCPD, and others in the community, the kids transition will be a little easier.
Pastor Casandra Wainright got in contact with KC Metro and Central patrols social services specialists Brooke McQuillar and Lindsay Moran.
Moran was able to arrange for various donations for the family, including beds, blankets and clothing. The KCPD Crime Lab, KCPD Friends and Family group, and Metro officers all contributed to the cause.
The Service Law Offices will also be representing the grandmother pro bono to help in the adoption process.
If you want to join the efforts to help this family, you can contact Metro Patrol Social Services Specialist Lindsay Moran at 816-558-2010 or email at Lindsay.Moran@kcpd.org.
