GOWER, MO (KCTV) -- A community just north of the Kansas City metro is mourning the life a woman who drowned in flash floods over the weekend.
51 year-old Jolene Fader was driving on a rural county road when her Jeep was swept away by rushing water. It happened just before midnight Friday about two miles south of Gower, Missouri in Clinton County on NW County Line Road and Castile Creek.
Three others in the vehicle with Fader survived the ordeal after a traumatic night waiting for rescuers.
“Two escaped the vehicle but hung on two trees and were waiting to be rescued. There was actually a total of four people in the vehicle. One of them was able to, after the water receded enough, get away and go to a neighboring house and try to get help,” Sheriff Larry Fish said.
Fish says the bridge over the creek where the accident happened floods frequently, and there were barricades were placed on the road that Friday. But some signs and barricades in many areas of the county did blow or float away. It’s unclear if Fader, or the other three people in the vehicle, saw them.
“You can’t really gauge the depth of things at night like you might during the daytime. It’s better off just to turn around. Day or night time,” Fish said.
Fader’s death has left a hole in the hearts of many in the Gower community.
Staff and residents at the Gower Convalescent Center, where Fader worked as a social worker, say the nursing home will never be the same without her
“There’s no replacing her. The community at large has lost a very valuable asset,” friend and co-worker Laura Smith said.
Smith has known Fader for about nine years. She described a Fader as a loving and nonjudgement friend who advocated for her friends, family and residents.
“She was a joyful spirit with an infectious laughter. She could just bring you right back up,” Smith said.
At work, Fader held a special title as “the geriatric whisperer” because of the way should could connect with residents suffering from dementia, and calm them in a way no one else could.
“She was quick to get at their level and be with them where they were at,” Smith said. “We had one resident who thought she was her Aunt Pansy. And Jolene would take her name tag and get right into character with her so she didn’t feel like she was having such a hard time.”
Resident Shirley Naylor described Fader as a friend, not just a helpful social worker.
“She was someone I could talk to in any type of situation. I considered her that outlet,” Naylor said.
Coworkers say Jolene’s pride and joy was her daughter, Ernestina, and her four grandchildren.
“She was very proud of her daughter and all of her grandchildren,” Smith said.
Sheriff Fish hopes others are touched by Fader’s tragic death, and use it as a reminder not to take chances when there’s water on the road.
“Be patient. People really need to take that extra time. It could mean your life. Just turn around it’s not worth it,” he said.
Fish said all the flooded roads in Clinton County are dry now, but some roads are still closed because the structural integrity of the road is damaged. So even if you don’t see water, it’s dangerous to go around barricades.
