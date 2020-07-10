KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A community’s search for a missing three-year-old girl ended tragically Friday when police announced they’d found what they believe to be the body of Olivia Jansen in the woods near 34th and Steele.
“We all still hold each other’s hand in grief when bad things happen to the children in our neighborhood,” one resident said.
Now, KCK police are working to make sure her family gets justice.
Olivia went by many nicknames including “Livi.” Tonight, mourners used candles to spell her name.
For hours today, family and strangers searched every spot they could think of that a killer might try to hide what they had done.
A tip brought investigators to the location where they made the devastating discovery. A witness said a man reported seeing two people get out of a vehicle with a blanket and shovel near a walking trail in that area.
“I have four young daughters of my own,” said Perry Goin, who searched for Olivia. “This hits home bad. I knew these people. I grew up with them.”
Police, searchers, and Olivia’s family members said what Olivia’s dad and girlfriend told investigators didn’t add up.
Her father reported Olivia was last seen at a home off Gibbs. The family no longer lived there. They did not report her missing from their current home off Ottawa Street in KCK.
“They were at an abandoned house? No lights, no gas, and you decided to stay there last night? When you have a house that has lights?” said Mindy Cartwright, who also searched for Olivia.
KCTV5 News spoke to the girl’s grandmother and step-grandmother who both say Olivia’s father and girlfriend would not let them see her.
“He quit talking to me in February and told me I would never see my granddaughter again,” said Vickey Saindon.
Step-grandmother Elizabeth Jansen said, “I’ve called the cops. I’ve called DCF.”
“There’s been reports made and nobody did anything to help that little girl,” Cartwright said. “That little girl should still be here playing with no cares in the world.”
Community members who searched countless ditches and wooded areas are outraged.
“It just tears you in half,” Goin said. “She is hopefully in a better place. God rest that baby’s soul.”
“This is definitely the worst way that this could have ended,” said Thomas Tomasic with the KCKPD. “Now we need to focus on making sure that whoever is responsible is charged correctly.”
Police did question both the father and his girlfriend.
We will let you know as soon as we get any updates on the investigation and as soon as any charges are filed.
Family members told KCTV5 News that Olivia’s mother is serving a sentence for a crash that injured a 13-year-old. Relatives said she learned what happened to her daughter while in prison.
