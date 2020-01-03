INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, we learned that one of the people killed Thursday night in a crash was a police officer.
The crash happened in Gladstone just before sunset. Two people died in the collision.
In the morning, Independence police confirmed that one of those who died was Sergeant Jason Young. He had worked as a detective with the Independence Police Department for more than 20 years.
There's still a lot of damage leftover from the crash and police are still investigating what happened. There were three cars involved and one of them went through a fence.
Sergeant Young, 48, was off-duty when his car was hit.
People who worked with him say he was instrumental in investigating some of the most difficult situations police work with, such as human trafficking.
There was something about Detective Young. He had a sense of humanity Kris Wade noticed even in the worst cases.
“It's heartache every millisecond,” said Kris Wade with The Justice Project.
Wade is a human trafficking survivor who now works with victims through The Justice Project. She said Young was one of the first police officers in the area to work directly with organizations like hers. They both served on the same statewide coalition against trafficking.
“There has to be a sense of professionalism and also sensitivity to that victim,” Wade said. “I think that's where Jason was a real asset.”
Young supervised at least two major trafficking busts in the past year. Each led to more than 20 arrests.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” Wade said. “It's a huge loss to this community and his family. I feel terrible for his family.”
In Gladstone, neighbors echoed that sadness as police analyzed the markings from last night and tried to piece together what happened.
“It was a shock to us,” said Joe Coleman. “I feel sorry for the people who lost their loved ones.”
Many, like Marie, heard the collision from inside their homes. “I walked into the kitchen and heard the crash,” she said.
One woman told us she and other neighbors ran out to try to help the people in the cars and call for help. She didn't find out one of them was an officer until morning.
“I'm sad and I'm very sorry for the people involved,” she said.
Wade will miss working with Young. She said he worked tirelessly to help people escape from a life of abuse.
“I'm very grateful for the work he did and the fact that he kept his humanity,” she said. “That's critical when working with victims.”
Gladstone police have not released the names of the other drivers involved in the crash.
