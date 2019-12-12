LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a car accident Wednesday in Lexington, Missouri.
The teenagers were all in one car and had just left school.
Family and Friends are identifying the 16-year-old killed as Desirae Holder.
The accident happened in the area of U.S. 24 and 24th Street. The intersection is across the street from the middle school and is just around the corner from the high school.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Jeep carrying the five teenagers pulled out onto U.S. 24 directly in the path of a pickup truck. Both vehicles flipped down a small hill and came to rest on their wheels.
Now, those in the community are doing what they can to support the victims and families involved.
“Our school is usually all happy-going and then today it was just quiet,” said Madison Hoskins, an 8th grader. “It wasn’t like usual.”
The community is at a loss for words. “It takes a community to raise a child,” one person said. “It also took a community to lose a child and that’s where it’s going to hurt.”
“It’s going to touch everyone,” said Teri Haymond, whose son attends the high school. “It’s going to impact us in ways that you don’t know, especially around the holidays.”
According to Haymond, this isn’t the first accident to take place at the intersection that sits close to the schools.
“They’re going 60 to 70 miles an hour down here and we have young kids that are driving,” Haymond said. “They’re not experienced like us adults that have been driving for years.”
Haymond feels the intersection is overdue for a speed limit decrease or traffic light. “How many kids do we lose before something’s done?” she said.
The Lexington R-V School District said in a written statement that the district was “deeply saddened” by the crash and was taking steps to ensure students and staff get support, including counseling.
According to Hoskins, Holden was new to the Lexington School District. During her short time there, made an impact on those who knew her.
“She was an amazing person and she’ll always be in everybody’s heart forever,” she said.
Out of the four injured, two were badly injured. The two teens who sustained minor injuries were the only ones wearing seat belts. The driver of the Ford had minor injuries, too, and sought his own treatment.
The community will be gathering on Thursday night for a vigil at the Lexington Methodist Church just down the road.
