KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — This year is now the deadliest year in Kansas City’s history. The city surpassed the previous homicide record set in 1993 when the 154th person was killed Wednesday morning near East 66th street and Paseo.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared a list including the first names of homicide victims in 2020. The list includes the names of victims that have been released to the public.

“Each person we’ve lost in 2020 was special, and my heart goes out to their families, friends, and all in our community touched by the pain: Cristobal, Rickey, Raidel, Patrick, Ronnie, Frank, Maije, Terrel, Keva, Tyron, Jalen, Daisy, Anthony, Roget, Linda, Christopher, Raymond, Shawndele, Tara, Andrew, Patrick, Jahmiere, Brandon, Lawrence, Jazmyn, Sage, Montez, Maxwell, Stacey, Jason, Derrick, Arlin, Kenneth, Michael, Henry, Antony, Briana, Deon, Larry, Shawn, Kyle, Chieynne, Lodiller, Diamon, Jayvon, Lewis, Sylvester, Marquice, Desimund, Billie, Michael, Charles, Pierre, Ky, Sharon, Darren, Valentino, Quindell, LeGend, Clyde, Romello, Paul, Jamie, Dejon, Marcus, William, Trinton, Matthew, Montel, Trevieance, Emmit, Ivory, Clarence, Marvin, Anthony, Destiny, Steven, Anton, Matis, Sarah, Victor, Tevin, Jevonte, Howard, Marvin, Jeremy, Scott, Carlos, Tyler, Cleveland, Michael, William, Charles, Mauricia, Terence, Frederick, Stan, Christopher, Kashawn, Anna, Larry, Martez, Daniel, Felipe, Monrico, Shea, Damen, Elijah, Travis, Montai, Gaklin, Thomas, Sammi, Stacey, Donnie, Barron, Michael, Manuel, Deandre, Joseph, Devin, Frederick, Devin, Devon, David, Antonio, Rolando, Kirin, Anthony, Derrick, Joshua, Christopher, Derrick, Richard, Lavance, Miguel, Phillis, Amanda, Chase, Jahron, Raeven, Bobby, Derrick, Tina, Georgia, Treshaun, DeAndre, Raphael, and Earl,” Lucas said in a written statement.

Anyone with any information on any homicide or shooting in Kansas City can call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 cash reward.

