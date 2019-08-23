KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Violence in Kansas City has taken its toll on dozens of families this summer.
The KCPD has reported more than 90 homicides already this summer. Five of those deaths were children under 16 years old.
Now, some are worried that number will continue to rise if nothing is done. Too often, violence builds upon itself.
This weekend, community leaders in KC are asking people to help stop the cycle.
A teenager was killed and his little sister was wounded in the front lawn of their home on Wednesday night. It's a tragedy KC has seen too many times in the past few weeks.
Branden Mims is an interventionist with AdHoc Group Against Crime. This week, he and other advocates met to discuss ways to prevent violence, including preventing retaliation from some of the events of the past few weeks.
“It's always disheartening when you hear a child has been taken,” said Mims. “It just brings us back to the sobering reality of violence in our city.”
“We're always concerned about the possibility of retaliation, the vast number of individuals that we see oftentimes are not seeing closure to their circumstances,” Mims said.
Ossco Bolton leads an outreach group called The Posse. For him, part of the solution is better leadership and mentorship for young people.
“If people get on the front line and talk about it, I think we can prevent a lot of it,” he said. “A lot of times, when we can't figure something out, we start talking about the laws. What are the laws? When are we going to start talking about mentors?”
"It makes it safe for our young people and our elders and our officers when our young people . . . see the world differently in a positive manner," he said.
To them, no dispute should lead to the deaths of children.
“You shouldn't have to worry about someone shooting you in your front yard, but the reality is this is where we are and it's a real concern,” Mims said.
Bishop Tony Caldwell organized several groups this week to meet and discuss ways of preventing crime. It comes following an arrest that drew protesters to 35th and Prospect, as well as several violent crimes that have taken place in recent months.
“Innocent Lives are being taken,” he said. “We have babies that have been murdered in our streets because of cowards.”
Groups like his advocate for finding out information that could help police and keep people from using weapons to solve disputes.
“We have to be proactive instead of reactive,” he said.
“Leadership has to step up, not just at a grassroots level but at the highest level and lowest level,” Bolton said. “Leadership has to step up.”
We reached out to the KCPD. They told us they have investigators who work specifically with risk for retaliation and that they're prepared for any events that may arise.
