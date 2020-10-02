KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hours before the KCPD released surveillance video, the leaders of several civil rights groups gathered at 35th and Prospect.
They made clear they are angry over the way police treated the pregnant woman, as well as the city's response since video of her arrest first came to light.
At 6 p.m., protesters were starting to gather outside of police headquarters. There is a group there every Friday, but tonight they were asking for more support from the community.
At the corner of 35th and Prospect where police made arrests, KCTV5 News caught up with witnesses and civil rights leaders to get some perspective on the incident.
Troy Robinson showed up to the corner of 35th and Prospect with a sign, like he does most weeks, to promote peace.
Today, he spoke to journalists and said that earlier this week when police arrested him and his pregnant sister there wasn’t a clear reason for the force police used.
“There was no fight. There is no fights over here. We don’t allow violence,” Robertson said. “Something’s got to give. It shouldn’t take something going viral for us to get justice.”
Stacy Shaw is the attorney for the pregnant woman.
She said the video and others they plan to release early next week show wrongdoing by a KCPD officer.
Shaw said video is the only defense against what some civil rights groups are calling a corrupt police department.
She said, “The only thing that citizens can do in Kansas City is film the police with their cell phones and, you saw on Wednesday, even that will be attacked and met with brute, unnecessary, and excessive force.”
Kansas City’s Urban League says trust in leadership is lacking.
“What we want mayor Lucas to do is stop all the photo ops. Stop bringing form and start bringing substance. Start representing this entire city. Be the voice of the Black, brown, and white people who elected him, not just the face and the pawn of the KCPD,” Gwen Grant with the Urban League said.
Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke to KCTV before police released surveillance video today. He said he wants all the facts, but his initial thoughts were with the woman.
“I think it certainly is an unfortunate situation, so we will try to see that hopefully we don’t have unfortunate situations like this in the future,” he said. “We will try to figure out whatever ways there are to make sure we don’t have to see those sorts of things often.”
The attorney for the pregnant woman says she plans to release more video of the arrest Monday.
To view a breakdown of all the surveillance released, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.