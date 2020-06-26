KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many in the community have spoken up about the historic 18th and Vine district and how they feel it isn’t being taken care of like other entertainment areas in the city.
So, a number leaders in the area came together to discuss change on Friday.
“We need to have different viewpoints so that we can have honest debate and enables us to have a good system,” said Clyde McQueen, President of the Full Employment Council.
That’s exactly why a number of city leaders, 18th & Vine business leaders, and law enforcement came together in one room to find a solution on development for the district.
“One of the major concerns I had was the recent violence that occurred here at 18th and Vine,” said Pat Jordan, President of Pat Jordan & Associates.
The community has seen two deadly shootings in less than a month, which is why many are pleading for a larger police presence.
“We are here to serve the community and if the community doesn’t feel like they are being served in the way they want to be served, then tell us about it,” said Major Ryan Mills with KCPD’s Central Patrol Division.
After the meeting, Major Mills said people will notice more police in the area starting on Friday night.
That’s not the only change the community is asking for, though. They want cameras, more streetlights, public cleanups, and development of blighted property.
“The way, fundamentally, we are going to make our communities safer -- be it 18th and Vine, Black community, anywhere -- in many ways, comes within the community,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
The mayor did make a promise that they’ll enhance the camera network, which will include adding more cameras and linking them with those that are already in place. There will also be public cleanups and more streetlights in the area.
