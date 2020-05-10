OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Today is the first day of National Police Week and it coincides with the one-week anniversary of the death of Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher.
Tonight, the city lit up in blue to honor him and all the other officer who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Last Sunday, Antioch and 123rd Street was lit up with the red and blue of a crime scene. A shootout between a hit-and-run suspect and Officer Mosher left both men dead.
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said, “It’s a phone call that no police chief ever wants to get.”
Tonight, blue lights illuminated that street in honor of the sacrifice made there by Tyler Mosher’s father and Corinne Mosher’s husband.
“My dad would probably say, ‘Get back to work,’” his daughter said. “He would probably look at the situation and go, ‘Yeah, thanks for everything. Thanks for the flowers and everything, but I’m fine. I’m in a better place. Get back to work. I’m still going to be with you even though you might not be able to see me.”
Corinne Mosher had the idea for this Salute the Blue drive-by vigil the morning after her husband died. She saw a blue light in a neighbor’s window that wasn’t there before.
“And I realized, ‘That’s not just a light. That’s a blue light. That’s for me. That’s for us. That’s for Mike,’” she said. “This neighbor had not had to say anything, but at 4 a.m. in the morning, hours after I said goodbye to my husband -- for now -- they had put this sweet gesture out there just to show that they cared… and that meant something to me.”
In tonight’s procession were Mosher’s brothers and sisters in blue, as well as his family. They were all taking comfort in the appreciation from the community for Officer Mosher’s service.
“He passed away doing something that he wanted to do and he would’ve had it no other way,” Officer Mosher’s father said. “He was always the kind of person to step up. Even if it was something hard that needs to be done, he would step up. If there was something that was tougher for other people, he would step up.”
Officer Mosher has a long list of accomplishments, awards, and accolades from his 14-year career with the Overland Park Police Department.
He was family man, both at home and at work.
“I’m going to choose to be grateful for the time we had him instead of bitter for the time we didn’t,” his mother said.
The procession ended with a private gathering for law enforcement only at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, with a message relayed via police radio.
Before Mosher’s death, Rose was the last officer to die in the line of duty in Overland Park. That was back in 1985.
