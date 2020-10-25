LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV5) -- The Leavenworth County community is in mourning.
“My heart sank. My heart sank for the family, just for the sisters that had to go through that. It hurts," says Clay Sharples of Leavenworth.
On Saturday two boys were found dead inside a home on Hillside road, and their sisters missing.
“All of our deputies are family members or parents themselves so when something like this transpires it’s difficult for the first responders, family, and community at large,” says Major Jim Sherley of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.
Police later identified the father of all the kids, Donny Jackson Jr. as the prime suspect.
“When I heard the amber alert, I originally ignored it.” “Then my wife came out and said, ‘hey, did you get that amber alert?’ and I’m like ‘no’. She said ‘It’s in Leavenworth. He’s from Leavenworth.’ I’m like, ‘woah, hold on.’ So, I took a look at it and I was just astonished,” says Sharples.
For hours the community in shock, holding their breath, hoping for the successful recovery of the two girls.
“I was flabbergasted, kind of disgusted, kind of fed up. like, why?”, says Ronnita Shaw of Leavenworth.
Police tracked down Jackson Jr. more than 400 miles away in Oklahoma.
The girls were safe and it’s possible that they’ve already returned home to Kansas.
Tonight, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is working on Jackson’s extradition to Kansas.
The county attorney’s office is determining if any federal charges will be filed.
Back on Hillside Road, the home where it all started sits vacant.
The only visible change in the last 24 hours, a stuffed animal and flowers on the mailbox.
A showcase of love as the community tries to recover and wrap their arms around the family.
From the school district where the boys went to school.
“This district is obviously here to support them and all the needs that they might have throughout this situation as we are for all of our families but especially for the family that was impacted by this tragedy,” says Superintendent Dan Wessel of Lansing USD #469.
To the hundreds of people that have donated to a go-fund-me.
Tonight, the total is more than $29,000.
“I will say that I’m praying for them, their families.” “I know this is a tragic, tragic event and I just hope they can find peace in themselves, peace in knowing that the lord has them now,” says Sharples.
