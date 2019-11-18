HIAWATHA, KS (KCTV) – A Brown County Community is grieving after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the life of a Hiawatha 16-year-old named Ian Miller. Four other Hiawatha teens who were in the car were also injured.
Ian Miller along with 17-year-old Andrew Kreek who were injured in the accident worked at a restaurant called “Lottie’s.” KCTV5 News spoke to some of the co-workers who’ve expressed that this is a devastating loss to the community.
The accident happened around midnight on Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. 36 Highway and Horned Owl Road, which is just West of Hiawatha.
A total of five teenagers ranging from 15 to 19-years-old were in the car when at a high rate of speed, the car lost control. It crashed into a ditch, went airborne and landed on its top in another ditch across U.S. 36 Highway.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, Kreek who was the driver, and four other passengers were injured. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, only one person was wearing their seatbelt.
Nakaia Moore worked with both Miller and Kreek at Lottie’s. She says Miller was always smiling and fun.
“It’s just heartbreaking that it had to happen to such a good person. All those kids were great, and it shouldn’t have happened, but accidents do happen,” said Moore.
According to the Hiawatha School District Superintendent Lonnie Moser, hundreds of students showed up to the school on Sunday when counselors, social workers and more were there.
The school is working to ensure all of their students have access to support, and according to the superintendent, will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
At this time, the conditions of the other four who were also in the accident is unknown. According to crash reports, three of the four had serious injuries.
The restaurant manager at Lottie’s said they are selling t-shirts to help raise money for Miller’s funeral.
