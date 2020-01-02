KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- As a man sits in jail accused of murder, the lives of a mother and two children were being lifted up on Thursday night by people who gathered in KCK to honor the family’s memory.
Yazmin Rodriguez-Santilla and two of her children were found killed inside a home on Monday.
Yesterday, their family came here to pray the rosary. Today, there were many more voices in the recitation.
An outpouring of emotion at one point pierced through the quiet ceremony.
Candles illuminated the hands of some 70 people, as the prayers of the rosary were recited in unison for the souls of three people who lost their lives in the home near Central and Mill. They gathered on the porch and the front lawn, spilling out onto the sidewalk.
It was 4:30 Monday morning, when the fire department answered a call for a fire there and found 32-year-old Rodriguez-Santilla and two of her children, 14-year-old Amerikha and 10-year-old Jean Carlos. Two other children were visiting their father and not home.
Typically, the rosary is prayed with just family gathered for seven days, but tonight the family invited the community to join them for their second night of prayer.
“There is suffering with the loss of lives, and coming together and feeling the support and coming into communion, they feel the love that the community has for them,” said Edgar Galicia with the Central Avenue Betterment Association.
The rosaries will continue there for the next five nights, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
