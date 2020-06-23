KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City's historic Jazz District could be in line for city funds. Tuesday, community leaders gathered to exchange ideas about how to improve the district.

For the people who call the Jazz District home, Tuesday was a time to speak up.

At a board meeting for the historic neighborhood, people who live and work near 18th and Vine came to ask community leaders for the funding and treatment it needs.

“We need protection, like the Plaza or Power and Light,” business owner Tiara Dixon said. “We just want the city to get behind us, protect us and our patrons.”

While traditions of jazz and nightlife still thrive, some feel they've been overshadowed by recent violence and buildings in disrepair.

“To see that area dissipate over the years has been disheartening,” Dixon said.

That's why she and others brought their concerns to Brandon Ellington and Melissa Robinson who both serve on the city council. Robinson is proposing $6 million in new funding for the district.

“What we're saying is that 18th and Vine is a gem and should be treated as such,” KCMO Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said.

Some of the ideas proposed at the meeting include fixing up abandoned buildings, adjusting traffic flows, adding trash cans to prevent littering and creating special financing for improvement projects.

“It's time to see that black people can be acknowledged. We're on the forefront of change,” Dixon said.

They hope that as a community, they can keep building, keep restoring the heart of a city.