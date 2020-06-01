KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Country Club Plaza shut down entirely as many businesses continue to cleanup from this weekend’s protests against police brutality.
The Community Christian Church on Main Street across from the J.C. Nichols Fountain was the center point for much of this weekend’s protest.
Graffiti is everywhere and many businesses are boarded up. Most of the trash and debris is already cleared from the streets, thanks to volunteers and city crews.
Sunday night’s peaceful protest turned violent. Demonstration played out right in front of the Community Christian Church. Evidence of it is all over their building.
“It is much easier to wash the graffiti off the wall then it is to work against and work to reform systems of injustice for our black and brown siblings,” Community Christian Church Senior Minister Shanna Steitz said.
Steitz says they are working to clear graffiti that glorifies violence against police.
“But also leaving some of the graffiti to give voice, continued voices. So we don’t just white wash away the voices of anger and frustration and grief and sadness. So we’re trying to balance that,” Steitz said.
Steitz found two left over gas canisters on the property Monday morning. It is a sad reminder for her of the divide in the community.
She hopes moving forward we all listen to each other’s perspectives and have peaceful discussions, because as a sign outside the church says, we need each other.
“In the midst of all the chaos, that sign is still standing down there. And so that is a sign of hope for me and goodness. And the presence of god and a reminder that we need each other these days,” Steitz said.
Café Trio across the street also sustained damage from both Saturday and Sunday’s protests, but they posted a message on their Facebook page that says, “Trio will be ok. Broken windows and stolen goods are nothing compared to broken hearts and stolen lives. We stand in solidarity.”
