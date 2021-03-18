KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One year into the pandemic, the Community Blood Center says there is a blood shortage in the region.
They say there is currently just over a four-day supply of blood, which is well below what local hospitals need.
Donors with type O and B blood are especially needed; the CBC has less than a three-day supply of those blood types.
The Kansas City metro's health system requires nearly 600 donations a day to treat patients. That can include anyone from trauma victims to newborn babies to cancer patients.
Before COVID-19 donors could stop by at blood drives at convention locations (e.g. schools and offices) but they had to be canceled due to the pandemic and few have been able to resume such events.
“With thousands getting vaccinated each day, we are thrilled to watch our state recover from this catastrophic year,” said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. “As Kansas City bounces back this spring, we need everyone to make an appointment and donate blood to help save lives. While the end of the pandemic is near, our struggle to fight for those in need continues.”
Donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-877-468-6844 or visiting www.savealifenow.org.
For information about donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions, click here.
The Community Blood Center serves hospitals in the KC metro, as well as eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
