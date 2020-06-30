KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) ---- Kansas City police are still looking for answers in what led to the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy - and they're hoping to get help from the community.

A group of over 25 people fanned out in teams of three to knock on doors.

Legend Taliferro was shot and killed Monday morning after gun fire erupted outside of the Citadel Apartment complex in Kansas City.

Latisha Seaton’s 14-year-old son, Damian Norfleet, was killed when someone fired into her home in Grandview, Mo., a year ago.

“Before my son got killed, I can’t tell you one time I got out and did this," Seaton said. “It’s a hard feeling. It’s a hard pill to swallow man. But we out here for Legend today. We out here for Legend.”

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of a car they believed was connected with the murder. On Monday, no tips were provided to police and only a few were reported as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators do believe the shooting was a targeted one.

“Even during the gangs, even during the street selling of drugs, the rule has always been kids are off limits," said Bishop Tony Caldwell of the Justice and Dignity Center. "And that rule is being broken.”

Kansas City police officer Alex Saragusa said it was the first time he canvassed with the community he serves.

“They’re part of the community," he said. "And we’re out in the community, but we don’t live here 24/7.”