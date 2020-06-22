KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Columbia, Missouri, man has been charged in a fatal shooting from early 2020.
41-year-old Mark S. Salisbury faces second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Salisbury confessed to a witness that he shot and killed Derrick Wallace and part of that statement was captured on social media.
Salisbury also bragged to another witness about his involvement in the murder.
Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.
