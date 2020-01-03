OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Coach's Bar & Grill will be opening a second location in Overland Park.
Brian Darby confirmed to KCTV5 News that they have purchased the building that formerly housed Fred P. Otts Bar & Grill in the area of College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue.
You may remember that Coach's had a location in Kansas City that was ruined by the floods that happened in 2017. The owners had to be rescued from the location near 103rd and Wornall Road. First responders got them out by cutting a hole in ceiling and pulling them onto the roof. They then took them to safety by boat.
They initially wanted to reopen that location, but decided not to because the constant repairs would cost too much.
Darby told KCTV5 News that the family really wanted to open their new location on the Missouri side of the state line, but they simply couldn't make that happen.
Demolition has already begun at the new location in Overland Park and they are hoping for a an opening in late spring.
Their current location is further south, in the area of W. 135th Street and Antioch Road.
