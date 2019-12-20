ODESSA, MO (KCTV) -- A local teacher and football coach who has been charged with assaulting a student is still coaching kids.

A Liberty North student says Miles Hochard choked him and pushed him off a chair onto the floor in the school's training room.

That happened in June. The student pressed charges and Hochard was ticketed for assault.

He resigned in July, but there is another side to this story. In August, he was hired at Odessa High School to coach kids there.

We've heard from a lot of you about this story. Some people say the coach hasn't been convicted yet, so what’s the problem? Others question why he’s still allowed to coach.

Now, we have new information that shows just how backward this is.

Here's the deal: For the entirety of this football season, Assistant Coach Hochard was coaching kids while he was also set to appear in court.

It's been continued three times now.

A lot of you have said, "Hochard should still get to coach until it goes to court. Let a judge decide."

So, we decided to flip the tables and see what would happen if a student was in the same situation. Say a student had a pending criminal charge like assault against them? Would they be allowed to play?

It's actually not hard to find out. KCTV5’s Joe Chiodo went to the Missouri State High School Activities Association handbook. That exact question is answered right there.

According to the official handbook, the student would not be allowed to play. They wouldn't be allowed back on the field until legal matters had concluded. It also says it is important for local school officials to "diligently be checking in with law enforcement.”

But, there’s more. It answers the question, “If a student is charged for criminal activity, should they report it to the school?” The answer is “yes,” and if they don't but continue to play -- due to the lack of self-reporting -- the student is ineligible for up to 365 days from when the school first found out about the charge.

To sum this up, Hochard jumped from one school to another to coach a whole season after being charged with assault. If a student did that and didn't tell the school, they wouldn't be allowed on the field for at least a year.

As for teachers, the Department of Education says Odessa’s decision to hire Hochard is legal.

Hochard didn’t want to go on camera. He told KCTV5 News any comment he had would come from Odessa.

Odessa also provided a statement. The superintendent says Hochard passed a background and reference check. He added that they've had no issues with Hochard since his employment.

And, if you are wondering why Coach Hochard has such strong support… Well, they won state.

