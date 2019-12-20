ODESSA, MO (KCTV) -- A local high school football coach is winning on the field, but off the field a family says he assaulted their son.
The family told KCTV5’s Joe Chiodo that Coach Miles Hochard choked and pushed their son to the ground when he was a football coach at Liberty North.
They pressed charges and Hochard resigned. However, just a month later, Hochard was hired by Odessa High School just an hour away.
How can that happen? We went to find out.
After winning their first state title in 25 years, it’s a season the Odessa Bulldogs won’t soon forget.
It’s also the first year Hochard joined as assistant coach.
For different reasons, it's a season he'll remember, too. During it, Hochard was supposed to appear before a judge in Liberty Municipal Court for assault.
Abe Razo thinks he knows why.
“It was continued 4 times just so he can get through the football season, just so he wouldn’t be charged with what’s going on,” he said.
Razo’s son, Cody, is a senior at Liberty North.
“I don't think he should be coaching any of these kids,” Razo said.
He says a police report is the reason why. In it, Cody told police about how he and Hochard had an altercation in the Liberty North training room.
Cody was there getting physical therapy, nursing hurt knee. He said Hochard walked in and said “of course soft-ass Razo’s in here.” Cody responded back saying, “You’re one of the softest coaches on this team.”
Then, according to Cody, “He just got like really upset out of nowhere. He grabbed me by the upper chest, lower neck area. He put his hand like right here and pushed me off this chair.”
When asked how hard he was pushed, he said, “Hard enough to push me off a chair. I’m not a small person to be pushed out like that. I’m 6 foot, 250 pounds. You gotta put some force into it.”
That’s right. Cody said when Hochard grabbed him, he shoved him backwards off of the stool and onto the cement floor.
“Everyone else in the training room was like, ‘Wow,’” Cody recalled. “He just got hot for a minute, for nothing.”
Cody pressed charges on June 10, the day it happened.
The family said they met with the head the head coach a few days later. They said he asked them if “a few games suspension for Hochard” would suffice. Razo said, “no.”
The Liberty School District told KCTV5 News Hochard’s last day of work was June 11. His official resignation was July 7.
“I immediately thought, ‘He knew what he did was wrong, so that’s why he’s getting outta here,’” Razo said.
By August, Odessa had hired Hochard. Razo was stunned.
“Why would you work at a really good school and then all of a sudden decide to quit and resign?” he said. “There’s got to be a reason. . . . That raises a red flag.”
Razo said he called Odessa in October and told them about the report. He said they told him they’d look into it. He said he never received a call back.
Superintendent Dr. Joe Oetinger didn’t want to go on camera, but said the school did background and reference check on Hochard and offered the job.
So, how can this happen? We asked the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. A representative said the department “does not receive any information when a teacher resigns their employment with a public school district.”
That’s right; in Missouri, it’s not required to loop the state in on such a matter.
“That’s where the loophole is,” Razo said. “I was very upset. I was like, how can a coach do this?”
Beyond that, the department said that even if the school is aware of pending criminal charges, it's still the district’s choice whether or not they want to hire. So, Hochard jumping over to Odessa is legal.
We reached out to Hochard to see if he wanted to talk. He said in an email, “Any response about this situation will come through the school district.”
His version of what happened, which is detailed in the police report, differs from Cody’s.
Hochard told police Cody was being “pretty belligerent and profane” toward other students and began directing comments at him. Eventually, he said Cody called him a b---- and said f--- you. Hochard told police he placed his hand on Cody’s shoulder and told him to relax when Cody jumped back off the chair himself.
When asked if he believes that is true, Razo said, “No. No, I do not.
There were four other witnesses in the room (an athletic trainer and three students). Police spoke with each of them. The trainer told police he heard commotion and saw Cody on the floor. However, the three students said they saw everything. All agree Hochard forcefully shoved Cody off the stool and onto the cement floor.
While Hochard’s year was topped off with a big win, Cody’s took hit and was marked by losses in more ways than one.
“They went to state. How’s that feel?” Chiodo asked Razo. “Well, when my son sits on the bench the whole time, it's not right,” Razo said.
“I’ve lost a lot of close friends through football because of what happened,” Cody said.
Now he’s ready to see Hochard again, but not on the field. This time, in court.
“How is like a grown man going to hit a student and not expect repercussions from it?” he said.
Hochard was set to appear before a judge on Friday, Dec 20. It was continued for the third time.
This time the judge made that decision. He wanted to pass it on to another judge at another date. We’ve learned that the judge is a lawyer for the Missouri Board of Educators.
Odessa said that now that they are aware of the new information, they are reviewing the case. Odessa also said they’ve had no issues with the coach since his hiring.
