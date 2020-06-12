KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The co-president of the Kansas City chapter of Black Lives Matter has decided to resign.
The young man was pivotal in organizing protests to fight against racial injustice.
It was at the steps of City Hall that Justice Horn stood before a number of protestors with a demand sheet in his hand that Mayor Quinton Lucas had just signed.
“I think it showed the whole week, and even the lead up to it, that a lot of our protests weren’t in vain,” Horn said.
At the time, Horn was the co-president and it was a role he had been in for just a week.
Now, he’s resigned.
“There is a lot of work to be done, not only in that chapter but it also not being recognized,” he said. “I was made aware when I was brought on that it was recognized, and just the blatant homophobia and transphobia that still goes on…”
But, his days of protesting and fighting for racial equality aren’t over. The 21-year-old will remain a community leader. He was even invited to speak before Missouri Governor Mike Parson this week.
“He stressed, more importantly, that he supported us during this time, but at the same time that it is going to be us -- the people and especially the people of KC -- that actually have policy change,” Horn said.
Hron will be the organizer of another protest scheduled for Saturday at the Plaza.
He hopes the moves he’s made and continues to make will inspire others.
“I want it to also be a testament that anyone in this community could stand up organize and better one’s community,” he said.
We reached out to Black Lives Matter regarding his resignation, but they didn’t get back in contact with us before our deadline.
