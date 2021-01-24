KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have Clyde Edwards-Helaire but are missing fellow running back Le’Veon Bell and veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins for their AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Edwards-Helaire had a great game against the Bills in game one between the two teams, rushing for over 160 yards. He has been out since mid-December, when the 32nd overall draft pick sustained a high-ankle sprain in a game in New Orleans.
Edwards-Helaire returned to practice for a single day before he was inactive in last week’s divisional-round win over the Browns, but he looked good this week in practice and was active for the Bills.
The Bills have defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Gabriel Davis available against Kansas City.
Butler had been questionable with a quadriceps injury and Davis had been questionable with an ankle injury.
