OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – KCTV5 New sat down with one of Sylvia’s friends who lives in Kansas Tuesday night, and Wednesday we spoke to her longtime friend who lives in Arkansas. Both women said they had the same worries about Charles Pearson.
Long before Charles Pearson got into a deadly shootout with police, two of Sylvia Pearson’s friends wanted her to leave him for good. They said they did not approve of the way he treated her.
“I said he needs to seek help. She asked him to go to counseling, but he wouldn't go,” Denise Skaggs, Sylvia’s friend said.
“I use to tell her don't go nowhere. Don't do nothing with him. She tried to give him the benefit of the doubt,” Wanda Bazemore, another one of Sylvia's friends said.
“He was a person about show. He showed people one side of him but there was also this other dark side,” Skaggs said.
Both women said Sylvia confided in them that Charles had threatened her before.
“She always referred to him as a narcissist,” Bazemore said. “She told me about how he choked her on a boat cruise.”
“Would get in her face. she said he had her by the throat one time and she said she didn't want to deal with that anymore,” Skaggs said.
They were relieved to learn the couple separated. In February, Sylvia moved out of the home the couple once shared. When Sylvia was reported missing on Monday, her friend of 26 years, Bazemore, said she worried Charles was responsible because Sylvia told Bazemore she was meeting with Charles on the day she disappeared.
“She wanted to basically tell him we need to get this divorce together and get it done,” Bazemore said.
Sylvia never got the chance to move forward with her life. Instead, a detailed diagram found on a note inside Charles’ home helped investigators discover Sylvia’s body near the Lost Bridge Area of Garfield, Arkansas.
“She didn't deserve that. She was a good person,” Skaggs said.
“It's hard. It's sad and it's hard. God knows I'm going to miss her so much,” Bazemore said.
Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine the exact cause of Sylvia’s death. They are not looking for any other suspects.
