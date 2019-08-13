OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It started with a confession and a threat. A man stormed into a Kansas City, Kansas hotel claiming he had just killed his wife and was heading to the Legends with a gun. Police caught up with Charles Pearson before he made it to the shopping center.
There is video showing Charles walk towards police with a gun raised. That's when a shootout happens, and Charles was killed. Tuesday night, police across the metro are still looking for his wife. Sylvia Pearson was last seen Monday morning.
KCTV5 News talked with Denise Skaggs, one of Sylvia’s close friends, and she said that she had reasons to be worried about Sylvia.
Skaggs said Sylvia told her that Charles was unpredictable and sometimes aggressive. She said the last time she saw Sylvia she learned the couple had separated.
Skaggs watched Tuesday’s breaking news unfold on her television in disbelief.
“I said, ‘that’s Charles and that’s Sylvia.’ I said, ‘that’s my friend’ and I just lost it,” Skaggs said.
Her friend’s husband, Charles, was shot and killed by police after confessing to a stranger, a hotel manager, that he killed his wife. Police are still searching for his wife, Sylvia, to determine if he committed the crime he confessed to.
“I have so many mixed emotions right now. I just pray that he didn’t hurt her,” Skaggs said. “I pray to God. I just really pray to God that she is alive.”
Skaggs said she would talk to Sylvia about her concerns about Charles and the reasons why Sylvia moved out.
“She told me that she didn’t want him to know where she lived but she said he had found out,” Skaggs said.
Skaggs is hopeful someone with information will come forward to help police find her friend who didn’t return to her home after leaving Monday morning.
“That is so out of character, that’s not in her character to disappear. She was a person of routine,” Skaggs said.
Investigators did search a property in rural Cass County Tuesday, but called off that search just after 6 p.m. They would only say they received new information.
