CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A rural Clinton County couple is thanking their lucky stars after getting trapped in their storm cellar beneath debris from Wednesday’s storms.
Marion and Vickie Smith live in a home without a basement. Instead, they have a storm cellar accessed outside through the ground. The couple was down below when a roof flew off an abandoned trailer and left them trapped below.
“We were sitting here watching TV,” said Marion Smith.
The 77-year-old could feel his mobile home moving a bit. He was trying to convince his wife to head for the cellar. Then, her cell phone started blaring. They got underground then heard something crashing down above them.
“It shook the cellar. It shook it really bad. It scared us,” Vickie Smith recalled.
It wasn’t until they tried to get out of the cellar that they realized that whatever came crashing down was heavy and on top of their cellar door.
“When it died down a little, I tried to open the door and I could only get it open but three or four inches,” Marion Smith described.
They called 9-1-1 then heard rescuers hollering for them.
“They couldn't find us with all that debris out there,” Vickie Smith recounted. “We had to open as far as we could and shine a flashlight out for them.”
“I thank them very much for helping us because without them, we'd probably still be down there,” said Marion Smith.
That trailer the twisted metal roof came from is where the couple used to live. They were about to tear it down. The house they live in was not damaged, but they are still glad they went to that storm cellar because they were not about to take any chances.
