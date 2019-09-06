CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: Very quickly after posting about this missing man on Facebook, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said that he had been located.
All previous coverage is below.
The authorities in Clinton County are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing and endangered man.
Warren S. Wright was last seen walking away from Nick’s Healthcare at 253 E. Highway 116 in Plattsburg.
The police said Wright has "homicidal" and "suicidal tendencies."
He was last seen wearing a hat, a shirt with a black stripe, blue jeans, and red cowboy boots. His jeans were tucked into the boots.
If you see Wright, contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 816-539-2156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.