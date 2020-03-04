CLINTON, MO (KCTV) – Authorities recused a man after a trenched collapsed on him Tuesday afternoon.
The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of Epicurean Drive just before 2 for an incident involving a trench collapse with a male victim trapped.
The 58-year-old trapped victim was attempting to install a sewer pipe in an eleven-foot-deep trench when a section of the trench wall gave way, causing him to become trapped. Co-workers on scene immediately began attempting to free him while waiting for emergency crews to arrive.
The responding crew arrived on scene to find a large crowd of bystanders actively attempting to free the man who was buried in soil from mid-torso down. Emergency crews were able to communicate with him and established that he was breathing fine and in no pain.
Deputy Chief Matt Willings responded to the scene and upon arrival, requested assistance from the nearest Trench Rescue team, Holden Fire and Rescue, to assist in rescue operations.
Rescue efforts immediately began to stabilize the trench walls to prevent further collapse. While preparing to begin to lift him out of the trench, another section of the trench wall gave way and buried him to the top of his head.
He was still able to speak to rescue workers and breath adequately even after the secondary collapse. Emergency shoring and rescue efforts commenced, and rescue workers were able to remove the soil around his head.
Utilizing several bystanders, shoring and stability of the trench was established. Emergency workers and bystanders worked together to begin to remove the dirt from around him. At 3:15 p.m., Holden Fire Department Trench Rescue Team arrived on scene. In a coordinated effort, additional shoring was put into place to ensure the stability of the trench as crews continued to dig deeper to free the man.
A coordinated plan was established to lift the man from the trench after he was freed. Utilizing Clinton Fire Departments new aerial platform, a harness was placed around his waist to lift him from the eleven-foot-deep trench. A short time later, rescue workers were able to free the man who was removed from the trench into EMS care.
The man was conscious, breathing, and even joked a little after being removed from the trench. Golden Valley Hospital EMS staff took the man to an awaiting air ambulance on scene where he was life-flighted to a local hospital for further evaluation.
The man is said to be in stable condition and might return home Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.