KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday evening, a clerk at Ulta Beauty who tried to stop seven people from robbing the store on N. Madison had what appeared to be a taser pointed at her.
No surveillance photos are currently available, but police do know what happened.
They say that seven people described only as being Black and female entered the store at 8520 N. Madison at 7:35 p.m. that day and began gathering items into baskets.
Once the baskets were filled up, they all left the store at the same time.
A clerk then stood in their way and tried to stop them from leaving. At that point, one of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a taser at her and threatened to use it.
Ultimately, they left un an unknown direction inside an unknown vehicle.
The police department said there were "a couple other" stores that were robbed in a similar way that same day.
Detectives are investigating if the thefts are connected.
No further information is available at that time. Call 816-474-TIPS if you have information that can assist the police in their investigation
