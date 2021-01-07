KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One day after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol, U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said Wednesday's images have hurt America's image.
Cleaver said Wednesday that events in Washington D.C. were perhaps the worst day for democracy since the Civil War.
Cleaver told KCTV 5 yesterday events at the Capitol threatened America’s democracy.
He predicted other countries would question our democracy’s vitality, particularly the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.
“Some of us like myself have been saying that for the last four years," Cleaver said. "We are opening the door for our enemies to use what we are experiencing in the United States as a testimony to what they’ve been saying. And that is you can’t trust the United States, they are not some pristine democratic stronghold.”
Cleaver said the United States is being mocked by its enemies and called on Trump to quit.
“If Donald Trump loved the United States, if he really loved this country, he would spare us the horror of the next 13 days by quitting and going to Mar-a-Lago and never stepping out in public," Cleaver said.
Cleaver said he supports impeachment even if it cannot get done in 13 days.
