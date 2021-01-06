WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) -- U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver spoke to KCTV5 News on Wednesday shortly after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol.
Cleaver called Wednesday one of the worst days in American history, one nearly unprecedented.
“This is one of the most embarrassing moments in the history of our Republic," Cleaver said. “This is a threat to our system of government. One member of Congress actually called for Civil War a couple of days ago.”
Cleaver, like many of his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives, was forced to remain in his office while protestors breached the U.S. Capitol building.
He was not injured, but said the day could leave many wonder if democracy can thrive in the United States.
"People are going to wonder if democracy can last in our country right now," he said. "Frankly, this is the worst day for democracy perhaps since the Civil War.”
Cleaver's colleagues react
Davids called the situation a "dark day" for the United States.
"I'm currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police," Davids said. "Today is a dark day for our country. It's unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop."
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) called the events shameful.
"The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful," he said. "There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe."
GOP Sen. Jerry Moran, the only Republican in the state's congressional delegation to support certifying Biden's victory, called the violence in Washington unacceptable and "unpatriotic.”
Republican Rep. Tracey Mann also called the storming of the Capitol unacceptable, and GOP Rep. Ron Estes said, “Violence of any kind is unacceptable.”
Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner called the violence “un-American” and said it was an “utter betrayal” of the freedom to assemble peacefully.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) condemned Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol.
Marshall, who announced over the weekend that he would object to the Electoral College's results, said he condemns the violence at the highest level.
"The freedom of speech and freedom to protest are provided in our Constitution," Marshall said. "I share the frustration many Americans have over the President Election; however, what happened at the U.S. Capitol today is unreasonable and unacceptable and I condemn it at the highest level. America needs to know we will not be deterred by violence. I am thankful for the heroic law enforcement officers who are working feverishly to restore order."
