WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) -- U.S. House Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) and U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) both report they are safe and are sheltering in place.
"I am currently locked down in a safe and secure location," Cleaver said. "The country that I am seeing on television is unrecognizable to me. I will continue to pray for the safety of my colleagues and the Capitol Police Officers."
Davids called the situation a "dark day" for the United States.
"I'm currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police," Davids said. "Today is a dark day for our country. It's unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop."
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) called the events shameful.
"The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful," he said. "There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe."
GOP Sen. Jerry Moran, the only Republican in the state's congressional delegation to support certifying Biden's victory, called the violence in Washington unacceptable and "unpatriotic.”
Republican Rep. Tracey Mann also called the storming of the Capitol unacceptable, and GOP Rep. Ron Estes said, “Violence of any kind is unacceptable.”
Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner called the violence “un-American” and said it was an “utter betrayal” of the freedom to assemble peacefully.
