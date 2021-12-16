JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Yesterday's powerful winds caused significant damage, leading more than 200,000 customers being without power, roofs being ripped off buildings, and trees landing on homes.
It was sound heard all across the KC metro and beyond: crews cleaning up the pieces that remain from last night's powerful storms.
“After weather emergency events, it’s the trees that have fallen on houses or are blocking driveways. So, that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Daniel Timms, President of Shamrock Tree Service Inc. in Lawrence.
Timms said even though the storm resulted in a lot of damage, it could have been even worse a couple of months ago when the leaves were still on the trees.
“If you think of a tree like a big sail, right, the wind is pushing against it and moving it. When you have all that surface area full of leaves, that’s a tremendous amount of resistance that’s added to it,” said Timms.
Timms said the trees they had to pick up, for the most part, were ones that were on the verge of falling and the heavy winds just took them out completely.
Meanwhile, for Evergy crews, it’s been more of a challenge. They’ve been working around the clock to service the metro.
“This is significant. This was one of the most challenging storms we had to deal with in our history,” said Jamie Kiely, Senior Director of Distribution Operations for Evergy.
It's a challenging recovery that’s going to need backup. Evergy officials said some crews from neighboring states will be coming to the area to help get the power back on for the rest of the metro.
“We have a pretty good system. We know who’s out, and we are just going after the biggest outages first so we can get the largest group of people on. But, please be patient. We know it’s uncomfortable, but we’ll be there soon,” said Kiely.
Kiely said restoring power to the entire metro will probably take a few more days.
