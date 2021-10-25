SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- Residents in areas hit by Sunday's tornadoes and storms are left to pick up the pieces this week, thankful for any help they can get.
Sedalia was one of the locations that suffered significant damage. The local sheriff said no one was hurt, and the worst of the damage was at Monsees Lake.
In other parts of town, the storms moved through and left branches and tree limbs down. At one home that KCTV5 stopped by, the roof, a car and the deck were all damaged.
The community came together almost immediately, helping those who most needed it.
"We got a lot of good friends and family. The Pettis County Sheriff is here. Everybody came out and helped us all real fast, so it's awesome," said Holly Morgan, a homeowner whose house was among those that took damage. "I just can't believe how fast it got cleaned up. So we thank everyone so much. This is what friends and family are for."
The sheriff also said there were reports of storm shelter and siren issues. KCTV5 is working to figure out exactly what happened.
