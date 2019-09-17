KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two different customers say they were conned by the same two women.
Fraudulent charges on bank and credit card accounts alerted them someone stole from them.
Hiring a cleaning company allows you to have the perks of a clean home without spending your time dusting, vacuuming or scrubbing.
“We started to notice a couple things missing here and there,” Shelley Morton, a frustrated customer, said.
At first, Morton and her boyfriend thought maybe they had misplaced their belongings. Then Morton says her boyfriend’s mother found out one of the owners of Coff’s Home Services was writing checks to herself.
“They set up an automatic payment to pay their utilities through this checking account that was stolen,” Morton said.
Morton got to work gathering as much evidence as she could and called police as she discovered more missing jewelry and electronics.
“We are still finding things. It's thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise now,” Morton said.
She took screen shots of Coff’s Home Services Facebook page that said, “We treat your home like our own.” Something former customers say is painfully true.
“Their Facebook accounts are gone now,” Morton said.
KCTV5 News tried calling their listed business number with no luck. So we stopped by their listed business address and discovered it’s a rental property that a judge ordered them to pay $800 for unpaid rent and $600 for damage to the property.
“What they did was so low,” Heather McDowell, another frustrated customer said.
McDowell says the same two women stole from her family after cleaning their home.
“I had cards in a wallet in a purse in my zipped-up diaper bag. My child started crying upstairs I went upstairs,” McDowell said.
Soon her credit card companies alerted her to fraudulent charges including charges to pay the women’s bills at a veterinarian office and a shopping spree.
“I'm pretty sure she just took pictures of my card,” McDowell said.
Both victims shared their stories online warning others. Trying to prevent other victims. When one of the owners tried to discredit McDowell’s husbands Google review, he told her to, “Stop lying and stop stealing.”
“As frustrating as it was to us, we didn't want this to keep on going. It seems they just hop from place to place as soon as they get caught,” Morton said.
Kansas City police are investigating but so far, the women have not been charged for allegedly stealing from customers. That is why KCTV5 News is not releasing their names. We did learn one of the women is charged with passing a bad check. The other for failure to register as a sex offender.
The Better Business Bureau has a list of things to do before hiring a cleaning company.
