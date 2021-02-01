CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI is working a bank robbery that happened Monday at the Central Bank in Claycomo.
The robbery occurred at the bank location on U.S. 69 Highway just west of Interstate 435.
An FBI representative said they will soon release pictures and circumstances on the robbery.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
