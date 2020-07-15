CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials in Clay County are now updating their public health order to require the use of mask in all indoor public spaces.

The change will go into effect on Sunday, July 19, and is currently planned to continue through Sunday, August 23.

This is an update from the earlier plan by county officials regarding mask, which was more voluntary but restricted the amount of people allowed in an indoor space to 50 percent capacity if masks were not being required.

“Face masks and physical distancing are the two most effective tools we have at our disposal during this time,” Clay County Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac said. “These simple actions have been proven to reduce the spread of droplets that can carry COVID-19. We are asking everyone in Clay County to do their part to protect themselves and others in our community, especially the most vulnerable.”

There has been a 36 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in just the past week in Clay County, and hospitalizations with the disease are up 300 percent in the last month. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 561 cases reported in the county’s jurisdiction, with 20 deaths from COVID-19.

“It is critical we take this additional step to require masks in order to slow down increases in cases, to avoid overburdening our healthcare system, and to avoid the disruption to our local economy that would come if we would have to return to stay at home orders,” Zaborac said.

Full details of the county’s health order can be see at ClayHealth.com/coronavirus.