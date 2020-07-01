CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Clay County is the latest county to move to require face coverings for those in public in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as both reopenings and cases continue to grow.
In an update early Wednesday evening, county health officials said that under Phase 2 Step 2 of the recovery plan, businesses occupancy restrictions will stay at 50 percent of capacity unless all employees and customers are wearing masks.
These kinds of businesses and public spaces include grocery and retail stores, public transit and indoor special event locations.
Churches and services like weddings and funerals can also run at full capacity it everyone is wearing a face mask, otherwise they also have to follow 50 percent caps.
There are still other limitations remaining in place, like bars and taverns and swimming pools operating at 50 percent capacity. Mass gatherings outdoors, including outdoor weddings and funerals, are also capped at 250 people, and long-term care facilities are still being asked to restrict visitors.
This new order is currently set to remain in effect until Monday July 20. More information can also be found at ClayHealth.com/Recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.