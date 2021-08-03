Unknown caller generic image

A woman holds a mobile phone with an incoming call from unknown caller.

 (ronstik / Getty Images)

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about yet another phone scam. 

In this scam, the caller claims to be a sheriff's office deputy and claims that there is a warrant out for the person's arrest because they failed to show up for jury duty. 

The caller then says the person has to pay nearly $2,000 or face 30 days in jail. 

"The scam caller has even advised some people that the arrest warrant won’t appear on the Missouri Judiciary’s Casenet web site because the person 'hasn’t been arrested yet,'" a release from the sheriff's office said.

They said they received calls from multiple residents yesterday who said they had received such calls. 

The sheriff's office emphasizes that deputies don't call people who have warrants and don't demand money. Plus, if a warrant is issued then it will appear in Casenet. 

The sheriff's office says people who receive such a call should hang up. If someone has further concerns, they can call the sheriff's office at 816-407-3700.

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

